Sai Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.64 or 0.05871470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00127394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034585 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014968 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

