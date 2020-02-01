SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.72 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, Kyber Network and Huobi. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $86,726.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, AirSwap, Liqui, OKEx, IDEX, LATOKEN, ABCC, Huobi, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

