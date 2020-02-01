SALT (SALT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58,232.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges including AirSwap, IDEX, Bittrex and Huobi. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $58,232.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, AirSwap, ABCC, IDEX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bittrex, Liqui, Kyber Network, Binance, Radar Relay and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

