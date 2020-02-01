SaluS Price Up 75.7% This Week (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, SaluS has traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $10,970.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.86 or 0.00051699 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046190 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,391.34 or 0.99900485 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About SaluS

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.