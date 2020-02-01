Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Sasol (NYSE:SSL) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sasol earned a news impact score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SSL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 362,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Sasol has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms have commented on SSL. Renaissance Capital lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

