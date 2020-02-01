SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,078.14 ($40.49).

SDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,205 ($42.16) to GBX 3,190 ($41.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total transaction of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total transaction of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock opened at GBX 3,213 ($42.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,310.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,093.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.