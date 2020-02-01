Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,847,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,809 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 Index ETF makes up 28.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 19.14% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $184,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 164,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,233. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

