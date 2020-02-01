Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,001,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,880. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

