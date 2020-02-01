Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $13,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,001,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,880. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

