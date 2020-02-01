Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0072

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Scorum Coins has a market capitalization of $210,210.00 and approximately $23,447.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.28 or 0.02945328 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00193994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

Scorum Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

