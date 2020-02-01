SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.00

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $11,646.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

