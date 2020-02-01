Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 1,259,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.40. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $18,059,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Sealed Air by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

