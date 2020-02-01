SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSW. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

SSW stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. Research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 130.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 132,793 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 104,027 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 473.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 54,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

