Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $73,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.57. 6,100,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $127.42. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $150.74.

