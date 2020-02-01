Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,433,000 after buying an additional 6,519,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,978,000 after buying an additional 4,216,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 48,544.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,897,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 46.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,481,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,630 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

In related news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 463,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $14,095,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,532.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,945,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,511,150 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 4,043,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 143.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

