Segantii Capital Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after acquiring an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $93.93. 6,334,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,319. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $96.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

