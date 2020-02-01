Segantii Capital Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $18,848,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE:AZN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.70. 4,129,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,308. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

