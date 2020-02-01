Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $4.15 Million Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.31% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,810.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 422,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 400,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 598,199 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 30,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,833,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,887 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 1,372,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

