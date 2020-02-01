Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.73 Million in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPMU. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CHP Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

OTCMKTS:CHPMU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. 735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

