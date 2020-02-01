Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $2.22 Million in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 191,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.07% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAF. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,781,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 292,007 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 407,335 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 2,389,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,771. GrafTech International Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 97.65% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EAF shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

