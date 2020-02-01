Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 1,535,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.45, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.