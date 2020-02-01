Segantii Capital Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,400 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Provention Bio worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 80.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 392,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 301,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the third quarter valued at $512,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Provention Bio by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Insiders have purchased 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRVB traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $14.97. 630,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,576. The stock has a market cap of $713.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 6.03. Provention Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

