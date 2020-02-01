Selfkey (KEY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, RightBTC and ABCC. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ABCC, Binance, Tidex, RightBTC, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

