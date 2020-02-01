SelfSell (SSC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8,579.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $134,944.00 and $8,579.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

