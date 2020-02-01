Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $21,848.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can now be bought for $0.0991 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044495 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018054 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000703 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000134 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.