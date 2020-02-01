Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRTS. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.