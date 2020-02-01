Sentient Coin Price Reaches $0.0004 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $531,330.00 and approximately $18,734.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 31% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.01244878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046270 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00204460 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067401 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004125 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

