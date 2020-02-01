Sentient Coin Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $532,601.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

