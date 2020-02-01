Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Upbit, Bibox and BitForex. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $4.00 million and $4.17 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009677 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017259 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005939 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

