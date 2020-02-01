Sentinel (SENT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40,160.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $40,160.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

