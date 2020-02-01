Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Trimmed by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,125 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises approximately 4.5% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.27% of Service Co. International worth $22,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Service Co. International by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 39.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

