ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.30. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $209.99 and a 12 month high of $343.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $824,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.