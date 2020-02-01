Sessia (KICKS) Hits Market Cap of $635,150.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and BitForex. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. Sessia has a market cap of $635,150.00 and approximately $2.75 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,978,858 tokens. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com.

Sessia Token Trading

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

