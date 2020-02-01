Sessia Market Cap Tops $606,651.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Sessia token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $606,651.00 and approximately $3.57 million worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sessia has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,978,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

