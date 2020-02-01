Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,229.50 ($29.33).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Severn Trent to a “sector performer” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

SVT opened at GBX 2,579 ($33.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,528.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,237.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,625 ($34.53). The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 40.03 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.