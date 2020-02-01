SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 146,485 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) by 2,358.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,485 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Envista worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $29.59 on Friday. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

