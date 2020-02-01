SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,962 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 655.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Primerica worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Primerica by 57.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after purchasing an additional 112,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 19.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 334.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 86,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,727.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.55 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

