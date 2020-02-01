SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,921 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 55.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

TTWO stock opened at $124.64 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $124.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.