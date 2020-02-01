SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 73,026 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 364.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Air Lease worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 9,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Air Lease by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 5.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $464,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 7,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $327,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

AL stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

