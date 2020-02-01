SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 91,673 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 566.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,673 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.26% of Sykes Enterprises worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

