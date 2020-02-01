SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 141,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62.

