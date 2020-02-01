SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas cut Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

