SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 2,582.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,027 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Exelixis worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 12.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,477,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,036 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 422,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $437,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,604. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

