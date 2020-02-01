SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. Insiders have sold 55,135 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,302 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

