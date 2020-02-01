SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 23,702 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 381.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Equifax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,226 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $155.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day moving average is $141.57.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.