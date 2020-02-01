SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 246,459 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 235.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,459 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,276,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion and a PE ratio of 70.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

