SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 32,639 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,639 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $92.81 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.90.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

