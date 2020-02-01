SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,329 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $261.00 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $196.26 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

