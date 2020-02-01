SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 49,536 Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Masonite International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Masonite International by 139.2% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $251,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,072.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.39. Masonite International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $552.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masonite International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

