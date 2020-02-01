SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at $2,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 325.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 380,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after buying an additional 290,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

